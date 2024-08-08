Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Encompass Health updated its FY24 guidance to $3.97-$4.22 EPS.

Shares of NYSE EHC traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $86.78. 565,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,057. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Encompass Health has a 1-year low of $57.55 and a 1-year high of $94.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Encompass Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.38%.

A number of research firms recently commented on EHC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Encompass Health from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $113.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Encompass Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Encompass Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.88.

In related news, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $850,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,580,861.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

