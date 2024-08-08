Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stephens

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Stephens in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $105.00 price target on the stock. Stephens’ price target suggests a potential upside of 23.60% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on EHC. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Encompass Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $113.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.86.

Shares of NYSE EHC opened at $84.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Encompass Health has a 52-week low of $57.55 and a 52-week high of $94.38.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.10. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Encompass Health will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Encompass Health news, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $850,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,580,861.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 360.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 192.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the second quarter valued at $40,000. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

