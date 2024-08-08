Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Evercore ISI from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ENR. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Energizer from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Energizer from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Energizer from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Energizer from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Energizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.13.

Get Energizer alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENR

Energizer Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE ENR traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.15. 84,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,474. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.47. Energizer has a 12 month low of $26.92 and a 12 month high of $36.72.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $701.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.86 million. Energizer had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 119.16%. Energizer’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Energizer will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Energizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.84%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its stake in Energizer by 2.5% during the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Energizer by 1.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energizer by 0.3% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 114,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Energizer by 1.5% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energizer by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.