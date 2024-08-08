Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.10-1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22. Energizer also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.200-3.300 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Energizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Energizer from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Energizer from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Energizer in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Energizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.13.

Shares of NYSE ENR traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.93. 162,825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,990. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.47. Energizer has a 12 month low of $26.92 and a 12 month high of $36.72.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $701.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.86 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 119.16% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Energizer will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.84%.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

