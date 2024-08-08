Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU) Price Target Cut to $10.50

Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $10.75 to $10.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 135.16% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Roth Capital lowered shares of Energy Fuels from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered shares of Energy Fuels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $6.25 in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Fuels currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.58.

Energy Fuels Stock Performance

UUUU opened at $4.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $720.08 million, a P/E ratio of -63.79 and a beta of 1.62. Energy Fuels has a twelve month low of $4.19 and a twelve month high of $9.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.91.

Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 million. Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 24.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Energy Fuels will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Fuels

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UUUU. MMCAP International Inc. SPC grew its position in Energy Fuels by 56.5% in the first quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 5,780,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087,385 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Energy Fuels by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,277,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,742,000 after purchasing an additional 392,862 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC grew its stake in Energy Fuels by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,507,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,482,000 after purchasing an additional 355,242 shares during the period. Fielder Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter worth $1,772,000. Finally, Cercano Management LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Fuels by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Cercano Management LLC now owns 445,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 193,225 shares in the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

