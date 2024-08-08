Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $6.13

Energy Fuels Inc. (TSE:EFR – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:UUUU) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$6.13 and last traded at C$6.19, with a volume of 15942 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.16.

Separately, Roth Capital cut shares of Energy Fuels from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.00 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.48. The company has a quick ratio of 19.23, a current ratio of 41.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:UUUU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.08) by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$11.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.28 million. Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 24.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Energy Fuels Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

