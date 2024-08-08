Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Raises Dividend to $0.32 Per Share

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the pipeline company on Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.
Energy Transfer has increased its dividend by an average of 5.0% per year over the last three years. Energy Transfer has a payout ratio of 81.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Energy Transfer to earn $1.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.7%.
Energy Transfer Stock Performance
Shares of Energy Transfer stock opened at $15.68 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.66. Energy Transfer has a 12 month low of $12.46 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.00.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have commented on ET. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.29.
About Energy Transfer
Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.
