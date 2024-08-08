Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Raises Dividend to $0.32 Per Share

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the pipeline company on Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

Energy Transfer has increased its dividend by an average of 5.0% per year over the last three years. Energy Transfer has a payout ratio of 81.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Energy Transfer to earn $1.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.7%.

Shares of Energy Transfer stock opened at $15.68 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.66. Energy Transfer has a 12 month low of $12.46 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $21.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Energy Transfer will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on ET. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.29.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

