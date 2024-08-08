EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) PT Lowered to $225.00

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $230.00 to $225.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank downgraded EPAM Systems from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $345.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on EPAM Systems from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.00.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock traded down $21.33 on Thursday, hitting $186.84. 1,112,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 631,657. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems has a 12-month low of $169.43 and a 12-month high of $317.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $191.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.44. The company has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.45.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 9.28%. Sell-side analysts predict that EPAM Systems will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $184,713,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,850,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 372.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 476,311 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $141,627,000 after purchasing an additional 375,439 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 80.0% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 595,486 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $112,017,000 after purchasing an additional 264,570 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 47,294.2% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 189,103 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,560,000 after purchasing an additional 188,704 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

