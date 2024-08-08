ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of ePlus from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Get ePlus alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ePlus

ePlus Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of PLUS stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $85.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,182. ePlus has a 12-month low of $53.53 and a 12-month high of $93.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.96.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $554.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.05 million. ePlus had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 5.20%. On average, research analysts predict that ePlus will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other ePlus news, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 4,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total transaction of $388,428.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,675,517.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ePlus news, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 4,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total transaction of $388,428.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 33,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,675,517.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total value of $367,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,006.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in ePlus by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,624 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in ePlus by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in ePlus by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. AlphaQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in ePlus during the 4th quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in ePlus in the fourth quarter worth $1,078,000. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ePlus

(Get Free Report)

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including managed, professional, security solutions, cloud consulting and hosting, staff augmentation, storage-as-a-service, server and desktop support, and project management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.