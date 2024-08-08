Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for First Mid Bancshares, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:FMBH)

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Mid Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 5th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for First Mid Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $3.23 per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FMBH. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of First Mid Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of First Mid Bancshares from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Mid Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.60.

First Mid Bancshares Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FMBH opened at $37.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.99 and its 200 day moving average is $32.28. First Mid Bancshares has a 12-month low of $25.73 and a 12-month high of $40.24. The stock has a market cap of $890.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

First Mid Bancshares Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from First Mid Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. First Mid Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 30.97%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Choreo LLC lifted its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 17.9% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 7,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 7,849 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 344.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. 47.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Mid Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as construction and land development, 1-4 family residential properties, and multifamily residential properties loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

Further Reading

