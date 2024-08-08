Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Beam Therapeutics Inc.’s FY2028 Earnings (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their FY2028 earnings per share estimates for shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 6th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.94) for the year. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Beam Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.68) per share.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.18 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 37.33% and a negative return on equity of 15.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.08) earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BEAM. Barclays dropped their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.33.

Beam Therapeutics Stock Down 4.2 %

NASDAQ:BEAM opened at $24.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.81. Beam Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $16.95 and a twelve month high of $49.50.

Institutional Trading of Beam Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 33.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 95,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 23,837 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 2.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Beam Therapeutics by 200.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Evans sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 998,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,459,403.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.

