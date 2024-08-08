Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Lowe’s Companies, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lowe’s Companies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 6th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now forecasts that the home improvement retailer will earn $13.22 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $13.37. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lowe’s Companies’ current full-year earnings is $12.23 per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $246.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $271.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $268.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.19.

LOW opened at $233.93 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $262.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $227.22 and its 200 day moving average is $230.61.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 8.46%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

