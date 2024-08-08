Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Price Target Cut to $50.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $61.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Establishment Labs from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Establishment Labs from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Establishment Labs presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $57.60.

Establishment Labs Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of ESTA stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.56. 1,041,818 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,661. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The stock has a market cap of $978.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.62. Establishment Labs has a 12-month low of $16.96 and a 12-month high of $65.30.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $44.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.10 million. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 206.05%. Establishment Labs’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.65) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Establishment Labs will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Establishment Labs

In other news, CEO Quiros Juan Jose Chacon sold 6,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total value of $309,806.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 218,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,915,988.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 14,346 shares of company stock valued at $647,806 over the last 90 days. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,428,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,881,000 after acquiring an additional 946,612 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Establishment Labs in the 1st quarter worth $45,888,000. Fourth Sail Capital LP acquired a new stake in Establishment Labs during the 4th quarter worth about $14,473,000. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in Establishment Labs by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 429,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,876,000 after buying an additional 95,000 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Establishment Labs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,415,000. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under the Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

Featured Stories

