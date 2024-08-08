Ethereum Classic (ETC) Market Capitalization Hits $2.96 Billion

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 8th. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for $19.95 or 0.00032055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $2.96 billion and approximately $182.33 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum Classic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $62,223.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $362.91 or 0.00583231 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00009383 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.57 or 0.00098945 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $159.00 or 0.00255530 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00036767 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.26 or 0.00071131 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 148,251,626 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is ethereumclassic.org/news. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.