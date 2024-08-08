Ethereum Name Service Trading Down 16.5% Over Last Week (ENS)

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded up 21.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 8th. Ethereum Name Service has a total market cap of $666.24 million and $112.04 million worth of Ethereum Name Service was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Name Service token can currently be purchased for $20.24 or 0.00032527 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ethereum Name Service has traded down 16.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Ethereum Name Service Profile

ENS is a Proof-of-Work token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2021. Ethereum Name Service’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,918,065 tokens. Ethereum Name Service’s official message board is ens.mirror.xyz. Ethereum Name Service’s official website is ens.domains. Ethereum Name Service’s official Twitter account is @ensdomains and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Get Ethereum Name Service alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ethereum Name Service (ENS) is a decentralised naming system built on the Ethereum blockchain, designed to map human-readable names to machine-readable identifiers. It simplifies the user experience by replacing complex Ethereum addresses with easy-to-remember names, supporting address mapping, content hashes, metadata storage, and cross-platform usability. ENS was created by Nick Johnson and Alex Van de Sande under the Ethereum Foundation and launched in May 2017.”

Ethereum Name Service Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Name Service directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Name Service should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Name Service using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Name Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Name Service and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.