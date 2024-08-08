Ethereum One Day Volume Reaches $22.73 Billion (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. Ethereum has a total market capitalization of $322.35 billion and approximately $22.73 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum coin can now be purchased for $2,680.37 or 0.04391042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethereum has traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.87 or 0.00035832 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00006624 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00010157 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00012401 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00008358 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001431 BTC.

Ethereum Coin Profile

Ethereum (ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,263,205 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase.

