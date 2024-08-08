EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EVCM. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EverCommerce currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $11.45.

Shares of EVCM traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.21. 8,023 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,692. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.01. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.71 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. EverCommerce has a 1 year low of $6.22 and a 1 year high of $12.35.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). EverCommerce had a negative return on equity of 4.92% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $177.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.88 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EverCommerce will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 14,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $147,340.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,277,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,979,999.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, President Matthew David Feierstein sold 4,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $46,553.12. Following the transaction, the president now owns 2,305,612 shares in the company, valued at $23,425,017.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 14,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $147,340.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,277,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,979,999.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,299 shares of company stock valued at $738,573. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVCM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of EverCommerce by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in EverCommerce in the fourth quarter worth about $391,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in EverCommerce by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 203,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 61,236 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EverCommerce in the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in EverCommerce in the first quarter worth about $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

