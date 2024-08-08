EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 17.37% and a negative return on equity of 31.65%. The business had revenue of $117.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 72.3% on a year-over-year basis.

EverQuote Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of EverQuote stock traded down $1.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.10. 1,550,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,350. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.53 and its 200 day moving average is $19.78. The firm has a market cap of $802.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.23 and a beta of 0.96. EverQuote has a 1 year low of $5.36 and a 1 year high of $28.09.

Get EverQuote alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EVER has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of EverQuote from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of EverQuote from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of EverQuote from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of EverQuote from $24.00 to $29.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.58.

Insider Transactions at EverQuote

In other EverQuote news, major shareholder Ventures Lllp Link sold 7,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $207,974.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,510,721 shares in the company, valued at $95,070,324.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other EverQuote news, Director David B. Blundin sold 65,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $1,779,643.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 192,305 shares in the company, valued at $5,207,619.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ventures Lllp Link sold 7,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total transaction of $207,974.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,510,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,070,324.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,175 shares of company stock worth $3,700,019. Company insiders own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

About EverQuote

(Get Free Report)

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.