EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez Sells 36,000 Shares

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 36,000 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $1,263,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,887. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

EVERTEC Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE EVTC opened at $32.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.48 and a 200 day moving average of $36.77. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.76 and a 1 year high of $42.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

EVERTEC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Get Our Latest Report on EVERTEC

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of EVERTEC by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 20,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of EVERTEC by 1.3% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC raised its position in shares of EVERTEC by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 58,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of EVERTEC by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 32,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of EVERTEC by 3.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

About EVERTEC

(Get Free Report)

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business and financial technology in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Latin America Payments and Solutions; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.