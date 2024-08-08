Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $149.18.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EXPE shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $158.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $166.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $113.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.82. Expedia Group has a fifty-two week low of $92.48 and a fifty-two week high of $160.05.

In related news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total transaction of $757,636.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,676,600.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total transaction of $61,678.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,382.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total value of $757,636.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,676,600.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPE. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 4,525.0% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 185 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 217 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

