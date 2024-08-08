Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 7.81%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $119.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,206,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,729. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.98. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1-year low of $107.03 and a 1-year high of $131.17.

In other news, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total value of $1,001,727.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,741,891.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on EXPD. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.90.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

