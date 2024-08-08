Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Price Target Raised to $17.00

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.40% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on EXTR. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 price target on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Extreme Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.90.

EXTR traded up $0.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 766,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,127,868. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -189.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.79. Extreme Networks has a twelve month low of $10.49 and a twelve month high of $32.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 4,924.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 1,635.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,997 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

