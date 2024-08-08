Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) is McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up about 2.6% of McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XOM. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $34,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Vima LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $117.89. The stock had a trading volume of 13,849,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,434,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $123.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.58.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

XOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.39.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

