Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Sold by Aprio Wealth Management LLC

Aprio Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,855,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,568,605,000 after purchasing an additional 35,263 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 861,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,076,268,000 after acquiring an additional 174,397 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 30.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 356,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $445,660,000 after purchasing an additional 82,699 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 283,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,072,000 after purchasing an additional 57,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,509,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fair Isaac

In other news, EVP Richard Deal sold 13,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,374.30, for a total value of $18,678,111.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,772,230.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Richard Deal sold 13,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,374.30, for a total value of $18,678,111.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,772,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total value of $700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,165,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,014 shares of company stock worth $20,633,518 over the last three months. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,500.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,426.73.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

FICO traded up $48.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,717.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,828. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,493.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,342.08. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $811.99 and a 52-week high of $1,720.60. The company has a market capitalization of $42.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.34.

Fair Isaac declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

