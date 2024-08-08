Family Wealth Partners LLC Has $41.14 Million Stock Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Family Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial accounts for 21.3% of Family Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Family Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.20% of LPL Financial worth $41,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LPLA. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its stake in LPL Financial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 6,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 1.9% in the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at LPL Financial

In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 5,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.31, for a total value of $1,574,288.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,546,624.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on LPL Financial from $313.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on LPL Financial from $261.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America raised LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on LPL Financial from $290.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.30.

LPL Financial Stock Performance

LPL Financial stock traded up $3.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $198.23. 734,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,997. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.19 and a 12 month high of $289.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $255.49 and a 200 day moving average of $259.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.90.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 52.14% and a net margin of 8.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 9.06%.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

