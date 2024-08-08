Family Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 1,779 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Family Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 25,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 242,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,445,000 after acquiring an additional 28,515 shares during the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,825,000 after acquiring an additional 19,359 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 79,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter.

VNQ stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $90.67. The company had a trading volume of 5,956,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,330,536. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.51. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $92.13. The stock has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

