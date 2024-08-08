Family Wealth Partners LLC Sells 395 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Family Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6,807.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 357,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,674,000 after purchasing an additional 352,504 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 271,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2,023.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,107,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 18,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $78.21. 3,347,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,750,432. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.55 and its 200-day moving average is $77.19. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.43 and a one year high of $78.64.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2669 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

