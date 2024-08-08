FD Technologies (LON:FDP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

FD Technologies (LON:FDP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

FD Technologies Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of FDP opened at GBX 1,440 ($18.40) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £405.65 million, a P/E ratio of -3,600.00 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.70, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.29. FD Technologies has a 52 week low of GBX 740 ($9.46) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,798 ($22.98). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,417.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,311.56.

Get FD Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at FD Technologies

In other news, insider Ayman Sayed bought 4,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,241 ($15.86) per share, with a total value of £49,999.89 ($63,897.62). 17.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About FD Technologies

FD Technologies plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: KX, First Derivative, and MRP. It provides KX, a real-time decision-making engine that captures data, from various location and format; First Derivative, a capital markets consulting solutions; and MRP Prelytix platform, an enterprise-class predictive account-based marketing solution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FD Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FD Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.