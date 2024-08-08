FD Technologies (LON:FDP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

FD Technologies (LON:FDP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
FD Technologies Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of FDP opened at GBX 1,440 ($18.40) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £405.65 million, a P/E ratio of -3,600.00 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.70, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.29. FD Technologies has a 52 week low of GBX 740 ($9.46) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,798 ($22.98). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,417.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,311.56.
Insider Transactions at FD Technologies
In other news, insider Ayman Sayed bought 4,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,241 ($15.86) per share, with a total value of £49,999.89 ($63,897.62). 17.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About FD Technologies
FD Technologies plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: KX, First Derivative, and MRP. It provides KX, a real-time decision-making engine that captures data, from various location and format; First Derivative, a capital markets consulting solutions; and MRP Prelytix platform, an enterprise-class predictive account-based marketing solution.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than FD Technologies
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- What Are Bonds? A High-Level Overview
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Super Micro Stock Drops Sharply After Earnings on Margin Concerns
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Lyft’s First-Ever Profit, but the Outlook Is a Speed Bump
Receive News & Ratings for FD Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FD Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.