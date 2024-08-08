Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.46 EPS

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The credit services provider reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by ($0.46), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $406.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.77 million. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 22.01%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.86 earnings per share.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Price Performance

Shares of AGM stock opened at $175.78 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.03. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a twelve month low of $140.44 and a twelve month high of $217.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Get Federal Agricultural Mortgage alerts:

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research report on Tuesday.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company's Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.