Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.46 EPS

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The credit services provider reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by ($0.46), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $406.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.77 million. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 13.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.86 earnings per share.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of AGM stock opened at $175.78 on Thursday. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a 52-week low of $140.44 and a 52-week high of $217.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Federal Agricultural Mortgage alerts:

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research report on Tuesday.

Read Our Latest Report on AGM

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company's Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.