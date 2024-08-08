Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target Raised to $95.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FIS. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $80.45.

Shares of NYSE FIS traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $76.36. 1,911,696 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,139,576. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.66. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12 month low of $46.91 and a 12 month high of $78.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.13. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.08%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.81 per share, for a total transaction of $55,226.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,510.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth $1,244,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $653,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $752,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,013,537 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $301,194,000 after buying an additional 1,027,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at $1,076,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

