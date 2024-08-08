Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.03-5.11 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.12-10.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.14 billion. Fidelity National Information Services also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.030-5.110 EPS.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of FIS traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $76.25. 1,146,890 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,134,544. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.66. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1 year low of $46.91 and a 1 year high of $78.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.47, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is -14.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $80.20.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.81 per share, with a total value of $55,226.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,510.51. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Further Reading

