Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Price Target Cut to C$7.50 by Analysts at TD Securities

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential downside of 2.60% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial cut Fiera Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 28th. National Bankshares cut Fiera Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Fiera Capital from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$7.89.

Shares of FSZ traded up C$0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$7.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,191. Fiera Capital has a 12-month low of C$4.32 and a 12-month high of C$9.01. The stock has a market cap of C$665.67 million, a PE ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 243.00, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$7.68 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.58.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.06. Fiera Capital had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 9.84%. The business had revenue of C$168.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$160.30 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Fiera Capital will post 1.0296736 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

