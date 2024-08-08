Financial Contrast: Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) vs. Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT)

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Free Report) and Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Surmodics and Sight Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surmodics -1.16% 3.88% 2.59% Sight Sciences -65.90% -44.03% -31.47%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Surmodics and Sight Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Surmodics 0 4 0 0 2.00 Sight Sciences 1 5 1 0 2.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Surmodics currently has a consensus target price of $50.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.80%. Sight Sciences has a consensus target price of $5.70, indicating a potential upside of 3.45%. Given Surmodics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Surmodics is more favorable than Sight Sciences.

96.6% of Surmodics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.5% of Sight Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 8.9% of Surmodics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 28.9% of Sight Sciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Surmodics and Sight Sciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Surmodics $132.58 million 4.42 -$1.54 million $0.95 43.21 Sight Sciences $81.06 million 3.38 -$55.55 million ($1.12) -4.92

Surmodics has higher revenue and earnings than Sight Sciences. Sight Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Surmodics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Surmodics has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sight Sciences has a beta of 2.75, indicating that its stock price is 175% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Surmodics beats Sight Sciences on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Surmodics

Surmodics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides performance coating technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD). The Medical Device segment engages in the provision of surface modification coating technologies to enhance access, deliverability, and predictable deployment of medical devices; and drug-delivery coating technologies to provide site-specific drug-delivery from the surface of a medical device for neurovascular, peripheral, coronary, and structural heart, and other markets, as well as manufacturing of vascular intervention medical devices, including drug-coated balloons, mechanical thrombectomy devices, and radial access balloon catheters and guide sheaths. The IVD segment develops, manufactures, and sells chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay and molecular tests, as well as diagnostic and biomedical research markets. This segment offers protein stabilizers, substrates, surface coatings, and antigens. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

About Sight Sciences

Sight Sciences, Inc., an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. It operates through two segments, Surgical Glaucoma and Dry Eye. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, an implant-free glaucoma surgery technology indicated to reduce intraocular pressure in adult patients with primary open-angle glaucoma; and SION Surgical Instrument, a manually operated device used in ophthalmic surgical procedures to excise trabecular meshwork. It also offers TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology for adult patients with evaporative dry eye disease due to meibomian gland dysfunction, as well as related components. It offers its products through sales representatives and distributors to hospitals, medical centers, and eyecare professionals in the United States. Sight Sciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

