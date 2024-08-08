Finning International Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (TSE:FTT)

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share on Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd.
Finning International Stock Up 5.3 %
Shares of Finning International stock traded up C$1.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$37.69. 166,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,012. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$39.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$39.65. Finning International has a fifty-two week low of C$33.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.20. The stock has a market cap of C$5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.62.
Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.87 by C($0.03). Finning International had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business had revenue of C$2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.18 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Finning International will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Finning International from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Finning International from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Finning International from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$49.13.
Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers, as well as mobile and stationary generator sets.
