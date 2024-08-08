Finning International (TSE:FTT) Price Target Raised to C$50.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.54% from the company’s current price.

FTT has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on Finning International from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Finning International from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Finning International from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Finning International from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Finning International from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$49.50.

Shares of TSE FTT traded up C$2.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$38.01. 348,840 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,103. The company has a market cap of C$5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.62. Finning International has a one year low of C$33.77 and a one year high of C$46.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$39.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$39.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.20, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.18 billion. Finning International had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 20.10%. On average, equities analysts predict that Finning International will post 4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Harold N. Kvisle acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$38.93 per share, for a total transaction of C$194,650.00. In other news, Senior Officer Sebastian Tomas Guridi sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.01, for a total value of C$30,803.50. Also, Director Harold N. Kvisle acquired 5,000 shares of Finning International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$38.93 per share, with a total value of C$194,650.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 23,100 shares of company stock worth $971,140 and have sold 5,320 shares worth $230,530. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers, as well as mobile and stationary generator sets.

