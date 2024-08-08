First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.880-0.980 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $750.0 million-$800.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $772.0 million. First Advantage also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.88 to $0.98 EPS.
Shares of NYSE FA traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.30. 84,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,766. First Advantage has a 12 month low of $12.46 and a 12 month high of $17.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 74.77, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14.
First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $169.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.91 million. First Advantage had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Advantage will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, Director James Lindsey Clark sold 2,100 shares of First Advantage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total transaction of $32,508.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,509.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other First Advantage news, insider Joseph K. Jaeger sold 7,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $117,882.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 688,967 shares in the company, valued at $11,078,589.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Lindsey Clark sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total value of $32,508.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,509.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,034 shares of company stock worth $241,439 over the last three months. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
First Advantage Corporation provides employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.
