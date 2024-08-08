First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.880-0.980 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $750.0 million-$800.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $772.0 million. First Advantage also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.88 to $0.98 EPS.

Shares of NYSE FA traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.30. 84,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,766. First Advantage has a 12 month low of $12.46 and a 12 month high of $17.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 74.77, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $169.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.91 million. First Advantage had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Advantage will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on FA. Truist Financial decreased their price target on First Advantage from $250.00 to $249.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of First Advantage in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of First Advantage in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Advantage has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $64.20.

In other news, Director James Lindsey Clark sold 2,100 shares of First Advantage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total transaction of $32,508.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,509.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other First Advantage news, insider Joseph K. Jaeger sold 7,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $117,882.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 688,967 shares in the company, valued at $11,078,589.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Lindsey Clark sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total value of $32,508.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,509.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,034 shares of company stock worth $241,439 over the last three months. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Advantage Corporation provides employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

