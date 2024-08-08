First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.25.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of First American Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of First American Financial from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FAF. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,210,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 13.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,074,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $248,237,000 after purchasing an additional 479,618 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,567,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $645,118,000 after purchasing an additional 431,089 shares during the period. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,776,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,229,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,216,000 after purchasing an additional 387,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FAF opened at $59.49 on Thursday. First American Financial has a 1-year low of $49.55 and a 1-year high of $65.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 1.28.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. First American Financial had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that First American Financial will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.44%.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

