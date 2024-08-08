First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) Shares Sold by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,092 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.25% of First Financial worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of THFF. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in First Financial by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Financial by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in First Financial by 9.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Financial by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in First Financial by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 11,495 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Financial Stock Performance

First Financial stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.84. 22,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,119. First Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $31.74 and a 12-month high of $47.00. The stock has a market cap of $482.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

First Financial Announces Dividend

First Financial ( NASDAQ:THFF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. First Financial had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $70.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.95 million. Equities research analysts predict that First Financial Co. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of First Financial from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

About First Financial

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. It also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

