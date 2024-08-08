First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT) Stock Price Up 1.3%

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $87.44 and last traded at $87.32. 2,909 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 7,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.19.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.68. The company has a market cap of $126.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 0.98.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.2556 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund

About First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 11.3% during the second quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 36,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after acquiring an additional 12,917 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 87,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,699,000 after purchasing an additional 12,580 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (QQXT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Ex-Tech Sector index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of NASDAQ 100 stocks that excludes technology companies. QQXT was launched on Feb 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

