First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT) Stock Price Up 1.3%

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $87.44 and last traded at $87.32. 2,909 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 7,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.19.
First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.68. The company has a market cap of $126.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 0.98.
First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.2556 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.
The First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (QQXT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Ex-Tech Sector index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of NASDAQ 100 stocks that excludes technology companies. QQXT was launched on Feb 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.
