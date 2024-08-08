First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Bought by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,256 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 188,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 18,434 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 66.0% during the second quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 11,773 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 295,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,126,000 after buying an additional 9,160 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,762,000.

Shares of FPE stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.57. 577,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,262,939. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.28. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $15.46 and a 12-month high of $17.70.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

