Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.250-2.290 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.0 billion-$1.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion. Five9 also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.25-2.29 EPS.

Five9 Price Performance

NASDAQ FIVN traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,336,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,106. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.70. The company has a quick ratio of 7.02, a current ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Five9 has a 1 year low of $39.07 and a 1 year high of $92.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.87 and a beta of 0.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FIVN. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Five9 from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Five9 from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Five9 from $86.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $78.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Five9

In other news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 6,893 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $319,145.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,374,285.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Five9 news, CEO Michael Burkland sold 12,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $573,471.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,319,642.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 6,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $319,145.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,477 shares in the company, valued at $4,374,285.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,385 shares of company stock worth $2,418,755. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

