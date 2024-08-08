Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Shares Gap Up to $13.84

Shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.84, but opened at $15.83. Fluence Energy shares last traded at $14.17, with a volume of 507,014 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FLNC. Guggenheim cut Fluence Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Fluence Energy from $59.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Fluence Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Fluence Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.76.

Fluence Energy Stock Up 19.9 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -40.15 and a beta of 2.50.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $623.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Fluence Energy

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. 53.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

