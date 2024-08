Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) Sets New 1-Year High at $11.92

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.92 and last traded at $11.92, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.69.

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07 and a beta of -0.54.

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The transportation company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $228.39 million during the quarter.

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft Increases Dividend

About Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.2292 per share. This is an increase from Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of civil airports and related facilities in Austria. The company operates through five segments: Airport, Handling & Security Services, Retail & Properties, Malta, and Other. It manages the Vienna airport.

