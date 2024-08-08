Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) Sets New 1-Year High at $11.92

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.92 and last traded at $11.92, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.69.
Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07 and a beta of -0.54.
Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The transportation company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $228.39 million during the quarter.
Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft Increases Dividend
About Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft
Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of civil airports and related facilities in Austria. The company operates through five segments: Airport, Handling & Security Services, Retail & Properties, Malta, and Other. It manages the Vienna airport.
