Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Novartis by 6,599.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 149,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,084,000 after purchasing an additional 147,165 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Novartis by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 368.3% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 15,927 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Novartis by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Novartis by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Novartis from $121.00 to $122.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays raised shares of Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.13.

NYSE:NVS traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $111.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 899,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,359. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $92.19 and a fifty-two week high of $113.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $226.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.83 and its 200-day moving average is $102.58.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 34.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

