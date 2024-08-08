Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. Has $663,000 Stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 134,094,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,775,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392,325 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,995,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,990,000 after buying an additional 676,140 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,568,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,557,000 after acquiring an additional 190,961 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,098,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,257,000 after acquiring an additional 88,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,574,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,557,000 after acquiring an additional 56,853 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

FNDF traded up $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $34.42. 884,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 941,112. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $30.16 and a 12 month high of $36.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.03.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

