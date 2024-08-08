Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target Raised to $64.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Fortinet from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Fortinet from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Fortinet from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Fortinet from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Twenty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.31.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on FTNT

Fortinet Stock Down 1.8 %

Fortinet stock traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.68. 10,896,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,918,767. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.47 billion, a PE ratio of 45.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.66. Fortinet has a one year low of $44.12 and a one year high of $73.91.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,235.48% and a net margin of 22.23%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 24,267 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $1,456,262.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,777,294 shares in the company, valued at $2,927,125,412.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 24,267 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $1,456,262.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,777,294 shares in the company, valued at $2,927,125,412.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $1,386,590.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,847,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,626,179.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,915 shares of company stock worth $5,401,638 in the last quarter. 18.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fortinet

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Winthrop Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

(Get Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.