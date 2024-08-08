Fortis (TSE:FTS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $59.30

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$59.30 and last traded at C$59.24, with a volume of 270414 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$58.69.

Several analysts have issued reports on FTS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Fortis from C$60.00 to C$56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Fortis from C$58.50 to C$59.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Fortis from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Fortis from C$57.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$58.17.

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$54.86 and its 200 day moving average is C$54.05. The firm has a market cap of C$29.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.89, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 1st will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.40%.

In other Fortis news, Senior Officer James Reid bought 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$52.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,659.00. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

