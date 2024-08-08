Fortitude Family Office LLC Boosts Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 283.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the first quarter worth about $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 37 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at TransDigm Group

In other TransDigm Group news, insider Jessica L. Warren sold 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,339.34, for a total value of $1,238,889.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50 shares in the company, valued at $66,967. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,292.89, for a total value of $12,928,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,547,396.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jessica L. Warren sold 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,339.34, for a total value of $1,238,889.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50 shares in the company, valued at $66,967. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,708 shares of company stock worth $137,640,845. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

TDG traded up $29.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,231.12. The stock had a trading volume of 210,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,193. The company has a market cap of $68.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.38. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $802.46 and a 1 year high of $1,369.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,283.22 and a 200 day moving average of $1,234.06.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.77 by $1.23. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 63.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TDG shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,466.00 to $1,423.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,390.00 to $1,350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,425.00 to $1,483.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,290.00 to $1,357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,417.19.

About TransDigm Group

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

