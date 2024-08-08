Fortitude Family Office LLC Has $34,000 Stock Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 186.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,170,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,577,268,000 after buying an additional 69,701 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 114.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 980,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $602,092,000 after buying an additional 523,038 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,705,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 615,396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $307,026,000 after acquiring an additional 27,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 387,133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $193,145,000 after acquiring an additional 52,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $710.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $696.00 to $658.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $660.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $628.91.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:MLM traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $538.98. The company had a trading volume of 829,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,879. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $33.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $554.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $568.52. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $389.90 and a twelve month high of $626.67.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.14 by ($1.38). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 31.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 22.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.77%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.